Odessa Police searching for missing woman

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Chutney Manansala. (Source: Odessa Police Department) Chutney Manansala. (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a missing woman.

Authorities are searching for Chutney Manansala, 27.

Manansala was last heard from on Jan. 1, 2017 around 11:30 a.m. and said she was at the Greyhound Bus Station in Odessa.

Manansala is a Hispanic female, approximately 5'2" tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Manansala's whereabouts, contact Odessa Police or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

