Midland Crime Stoppers searching for wanted man

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Harley Donaldson (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/Facebook) Harley Donaldson (Source: Midland Crime Stoppers/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Midland Crime Stoppers need your help locating a wanted man.

Authorities are searching for Harley Donaldson, 23.

Donaldson is wanted for CT I & II with a child by contact - grand jury indictment.

Donaldson is 6'1" tall and approximately 210 pounds.

A $500 cash reward is being offered for information leading to Donaldson's arrest.

If you have any information, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

