Andrews Police investigating incident involving Andrews ISD employee

The Andrews Police Department has confirmed they have an active investigation involving an Andrews Independent School District employee.

Details are very limited at this time and the employee's name has not yet been released by the media.

We're told there have not been any conclusive developments in the investigation.

Authorities said in a press release, "to safeguard the integrity of this ongoing investigation, no other details will be released."

Andrews ISD sent us the following statement regarding the investigation, "Andrews ISD cannot comment on individual student or personnel matters. However, the district's primary purpose is the safety and security of all AISD students, faculty, and staff. Therefore, the district has and will continue to take appropriate actions to ensure their safety and well-being."

We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.