Highway 80 reopened after 18-wheeler hits power pole in Ector Co.

Traffic is flowing again along Highway 80 following an accident Tuesday morning in Ector County that damaged a power pole.

Odessa Police tell us that an 18-wheeler struck a power pole, just east of Faudree Road.

As a result, eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 80 were closed while officials were on the scene replacing the power pole.

No injuries were reported.

