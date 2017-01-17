Highway 80 reopened after 18-wheeler hits power pole in Ector Co - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Highway 80 reopened after 18-wheeler hits power pole in Ector Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Traffic is flowing again along Highway 80 following an accident Tuesday morning in Ector County that damaged a power pole.

Odessa Police tell us that an 18-wheeler struck a power pole, just east of Faudree Road. 

As a result, eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 80 were closed while officials were on the scene replacing the power pole. 

No injuries were reported.

