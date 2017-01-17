Dak Prescott coming to Permian Basin

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming to the Permian Basin on April 6 for a private event.

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin will be welcoming Prescott to the Midland Club as a special guest at the Great Fortunes Benefit Gala.

A spokesman with the Boys and Girls Club said you must have a ticket in order to attend the private gala.

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.

