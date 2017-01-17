Dak Prescott coming to Permian Basin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Dak Prescott coming to Permian Basin

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is coming to the Permian Basin on April 6 for a private event. 

The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin will be welcoming Prescott to the Midland Club as a special guest at the Great Fortunes Benefit Gala.

A spokesman with the Boys and Girls Club said you must have a ticket in order to attend the private gala. 

The event will start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. 

For information on sponsorship opportunities, click here

