Midland College forward Jachai Simmons hits a slam dunk in the first quarter. (Source: KWES)

On Monday, The Midland College Chaps Basketball Team was beaten by Western Texas College.

Final score: 86-74

Devin Campbell led the chaps with 14 points.

Midland College drops to 11-7 overall and 2-2 in conference play.

