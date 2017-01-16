Falcons star named defensive player of the week

UTPB Falcon Basketball player Sammy Allen was named Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week. (Source: utpbfalcons.com)

U.T.P.B. Falcon Basketballs Sammy Allen has been named the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the week.

Last week, he helped the falcons in wins over Texas A&M Kingsville and number 17 ranked Angelo State.

Allen averaged 15 rebounds for the week.

In the win over Angelo State, he had 19 boards and ten points.

Versus Kingsville, he recorded a game high ten rebounds and nine points. During the week he also had three steals and one block.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.

