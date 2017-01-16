First time Big Spring voters and family traveling to inauguration

A 62-year-old Big Spring woman and her husband said they're first time voters in the presidential election, now they're packing their bags.

The couple and four of their kids are traveling to Washington, D.C. to attend the inauguration.

"I'm glad he won, now we can go enjoy the fun,” said Linda Burchett, the woman traveling to the inauguration.

For the first time in their lives, Burchett and her husband voted in a presidential election. Now they along with two teenagers, a five-year-old and a five-month-old baby will watch Donald Trump be sworn in as America’s 45th president.

"We felt very strongly together about a lot of things that President-elect Donald Trump said and I’ve never gotten involved with any kind of presidential election,” said Burchett. “With mayor elections and justice of the peace, yes I have, but never have either one of us voted in a presidential election."

Burchett said the decision to be in Washington, D.C. was made immediately.

"The night that Trump won, after it was over with, my husband and I had stayed up and he came over and handed me his card and said, 'Get us tickets.' I said, 'To where?' He said, 'We're going to Washington.’"

Burchett was able to buy plane tickets but it was a little more difficult to get tickets to the actual inauguration. Burchett had to go through the office of Congressman Jodey Arrington. Her name was eventually entered in a raffle.

Soon after she got a late night call she wasn't excited to pick up.

"I said, 'First of all, if you're selling something sir, sorry I’m not interested.' He [the man on the phone] said, 'No I’m not selling something, I’m giving something away.' I said, 'No, I don't want nothing.' I just didn't want to talk to a salesman. He says, 'Well I think you're going to want what I’m giving away.' So I said, 'Ok, what is it?!' I was kind of a little abrupt. He says, 'I have five tickets for you for the inauguration.' Oh my gosh, then I knew who it was! I screamed bloody murder and my husband asked what's the matter, what’s the matter and I just told him we got our tickets!"

When asked what she’s looking forward to the most, Burchett said, "I think the inauguration, that day, just all the festivities of that day. That's what we're all excited to see, all of us."

Burchett said she and her husband have followed every presidential election in the past. This was their first time feeling strongly enough about a candidate to vote.

