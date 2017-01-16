Black Cultural Council of Odessa holds Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

The Black Cultural Council of Odessa held a freedom march in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday afternoon.

Participants were asked to gather with others in the community as they marched down Dixie St. to the Carter Woodson Community Center.

People of all different races came together to honor and remember MLK.

"I honor Martin Luther King because it was Dr. King who showed us the power of non-violent, peaceful protests," said Kerry Manzo, a Midland resident.

After the march, everyone gathered in the community center to watch the youth of the community perform dances to show their respect to Dr. King and what his legacy means to them.

Manzo believes that the divided America needs to come together and look for ways to heal the wounds as one; just as Martin Luther King Jr. did.

