Rep. Mike Conaway excited to begin 7th term

Tuesday morning in Midland, Rep. Mike Conaway will be sworn in for the seventh time.

We sat down with Conaway, who said he is especially excited to get to work this time, with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on Friday.

"We do have a man we can work with that's going to sign into law the things we can get on his desk," said Conaway. "So working with him to craft legislation that he can then use to strong-arm the senate into agreeing with us and moving legislation is pretty exciting."

Conaway said for his new term, his team has already begun working on items to defund Planned Parenthood and start to repeal the Affordable Care Act. He also told us he wants to work with the Trump administration to ease up regulations on the oil industry, citing Tank Battery Operators in his example.

"They've threatened them with some stunningly large fines, $90,000-plus a day if they don't comply with this fiat that came from an un-elected person at EPA," said Conaway. "So getting those kind of things stopped and getting going in the other direction will be a big part in the success that Mr. Trump and his team will champion."

Conaway said he looks forward to another year as district 11 representative and spoke candidly about what it feels like to be chosen for this position again.

"When you raise your hand and ask them to let you continue to do something that you love to do, then it is really meaningful when they say yes," said Conaway.

You can catch Conaways' swearing-in ceremony Tuesday morning at 10 at the George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush U.S. Courthouse in Midland.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.