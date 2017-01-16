1 dead in Pecos Co. crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

1 dead in Pecos Co. crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PECOS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a deadly crash in Pecos County.

April M. Sims, 41, was traveling north on FM 1053 in a 2014 Volkswagen car when she stuck a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the tractor was identified as David Benavides, 27. 

Authorities reported Sims entered the southbound lane of FM 1053 and Benavides took evasive action in attempt to avoid a collision, swerving into the northbound lane. 

Sims returned to the northbound lane  and struck Benavides head-on. 

Sims died at the scene. No injuries were reported on Benavides.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly