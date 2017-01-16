1 dead in Pecos Co. crash

UPDATE: Odessa Police say the man they wanted to question in connection with threats on social media has been found in Tyler, Texas.
UPDATE: Odessa Police say the man they wanted to question in connection with threats on social media has been found in Tyler, Texas.
Ahead of the election for spots on the Ector County Independent School and Hospital District's Board, voters got a chance to speak with the candidates about issues plaguing the community.
Ahead of the election for spots on the Ector County Independent School and Hospital District's Board, voters got a chance to speak with the candidates about issues plaguing the community.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was bitten by a pit bull. We're told the incident took place in the 11600 block of W. Westmark St. around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was bitten by a pit bull. We're told the incident took place in the 11600 block of W. Westmark St. around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
We're learning new details on what could have happened moments before a 15-year-old was hit and killed by a car in Midland Tuesday evening. The girl was a student at Midland Freshman and we're told she often took the bus home, on Tuesday, she didn't.
We're learning new details on what could have happened moments before a 15-year-old was hit and killed by a car in Midland Tuesday evening. The girl was a student at Midland Freshman and we're told she often took the bus home, on Tuesday, she didn't.