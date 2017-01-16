1 dead in Pecos Co. crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a deadly crash in Pecos County.

April M. Sims, 41, was traveling north on FM 1053 in a 2014 Volkswagen car when she stuck a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

The driver of the tractor was identified as David Benavides, 27.

Authorities reported Sims entered the southbound lane of FM 1053 and Benavides took evasive action in attempt to avoid a collision, swerving into the northbound lane.

Sims returned to the northbound lane and struck Benavides head-on.

Sims died at the scene. No injuries were reported on Benavides.

