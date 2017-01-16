Body found in Culberson Co., investigation underway - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Body found in Culberson Co., investigation underway

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Photo of the scene. (Source: Culberson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
Another photo of the scene. (Source: Culberson County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
CULBERSON COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Culberson County authorities are investigating after a body was found on Monday morning.

Details are limited but we're told the discovery was made at the Holiday Inn Express.

Authorities said the victim is believed to be a man who was a Greyhound passenger that was left behind.

The unattended death is under investigation.

