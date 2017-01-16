Lamesa man killed in Martin Co. crash

A Lamesa, Texas, man is dead following a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The accident happened last week at the intersection of FM 829 and County Road 3100, 10 miles northwest of Stanton

DPS Troopers said an 18-wheeler was traveling west of County Road 3100 when the driver disregarded a stop sign and a 2011 Chevrolet pickup hit a trailer the 18-wheeler was towing.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup, Christopher Cortz, 27, of Lamesa, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler wasn't injured.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.