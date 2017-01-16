4 dead, 1 injured in Midland Co. crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a crash resulting in the death of four and one injury.

Authorities responded to the scene Jan. 14, on State Highway 158 just 6 miles southeast of Midland.

Luis Rangel Jr., 25, of El Paso was traveling eastbound in a Ford F-150 Pick-up when he stuck a 2004 Chevrolet Impala with four passengers.

Rangel was transferred to Midland Memorial Hospital.

Kantrell Hires, 36, and three unidentified teenagers from Portland, TX were pronounced dead.

According to Texas DPS, the pick-up hydroplaned, crossed into the westbound lanes and struck the Impala.

We're told the road conditions were wet at the time with rain fall.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.