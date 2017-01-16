H-E-B honoring Tim Duncan with limited time cereal

H-E-B is celebrating Tim Duncan as one of the most beloved Spurs’ players of all time.

In a tweet, the company announced a limited-time cereal honoring the basketball player.

The cereal has toasted honey nut flavored O’s as “hoops” and chocolate puffs to represent basketballs.

Tim Duncan’s impressive career includes a long list of achievements like Finals MVP, Duncan averaged 27.4 points and 14 rebounds per game leading the Spurs to their first NBA Championship over the Knicks in 1999.

The cereal sells for $2.98 starting today and is limited to six per customer.

Score some now - before they're gone! Slam Duncan O's are in select stores on 1/16 and online (shipping to TX): https://t.co/N2XFTykjCz pic.twitter.com/kNxTHe1hSj — H-E-B (@HEB) January 15, 2017

