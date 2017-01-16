Odessa Police Department searching for wanted fugitive

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are searching for Marc Rodriguez, 19.

Rodriguez is wanted for failure to comply with registration requirements.

Rodriguez is 5'10" tall and approximately 150 pounds.

If you have any information on Rodriguez' whereabouts, contact Odessa Police at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.