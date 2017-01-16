Odessa Police Department searching for wanted fugitive

The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was bitten by a pit bull. We're told the incident took place in the 11600 block of W. Westmark St. around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The Midland Fire Department got some training on natural gas on Wednesday. The training was put on by Freedom CNG to prepare firefighters for emergencies involving natural gas vehicles.
Two Midland schools made a statewide honor roll. Carver Gifted and Talented Academy and Early College High School at Midland College were two of 727 public schools to get the honor.
The Texas Senate has approved a bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in public school sports and other activities.
The New York Times reported Fox News paid $13 million to five women to settle harassment claims they made against O’Reilly.
