Odessa Police Department searching for wanted fugitive

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Marc Rodriguez (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook) Marc Rodriguez (Source: Odessa Police Department/Facebook)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department needs your help locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are searching for Marc Rodriguez, 19.

Rodriguez is wanted for failure to comply with registration requirements.

Rodriguez is 5'10" tall and approximately 150 pounds.

If you have any information on Rodriguez' whereabouts, contact Odessa Police at (432) 335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

