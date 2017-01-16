1 killed, 1 hurt in Highway 158 crash

One woman is dead and a man is hurt after a crash on State Highway 158 was reported Saturday morning.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers say Adalberto M. Almanza, 54, of Euless, was driving a 2001 Freightliner truck tractor.

He traveling eastbound at an unsafe speed.

The tractor hydroplaned and crossed into westbound lanes hitting a 2008, Mazda CX9.

The driver Rose Mary Contreras, 43, of San Angelo died at the scene. Her passenger Josiah Contreras, 16, suffered incapacitating injuries.

Both cars ended up in a nearby ditch.

DPS officials say everyone was wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.