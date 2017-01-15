Dallas Cowboys fall in divisional round

On Sunday, The Dallas Cowboys were beaten by the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Round Game.

The game was tied at 31, but packers kicker Mason Crosby hit a game winning field goal as time expired.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescot threw for over 300 yards. He threw three touchdowns and one interception.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot ran for 125 yards on 22 carries.

The packers will face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.