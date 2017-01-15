Safety tips while driving in severe weather

With a scoop of dirt, downtown Odessa will look a little different and many of the city’s residents were on hand at the ground breaking ceremony to witness the start of a new chapter in its history.
With a scoop of dirt, downtown Odessa will look a little different and many of the city’s residents were on hand at the ground breaking ceremony to witness the start of a new chapter in its history.
The way your child's grade point average is measured in Odessa high schools is changing. On Tuesday night, the school board voted to go with a new system for class ranking in high schools.
The way your child's grade point average is measured in Odessa high schools is changing. On Tuesday night, the school board voted to go with a new system for class ranking in high schools.
A Crane, Texas, man is dead following an early morning accident in Central Texas.
A Crane, Texas, man is dead following an early morning accident in Central Texas.
Midland Police are on the scene of a deadly car-pedestrian accident in Midland. The accident happened near Interstate 20 and Lamesa Rd.
Midland Police are on the scene of a deadly car-pedestrian accident in Midland. The accident happened near Interstate 20 and Lamesa Rd.
A California man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Midland County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 158 and FM 1379, about six miles east of Midland.
A California man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Midland County on Tuesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of State Highway 158 and FM 1379, about six miles east of Midland.