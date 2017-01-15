Large power outage reported in Colorado City - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Large power outage reported in Colorado City

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
COLORADO CITY, TX (KWES) -

Over 500 customers are currently without power in Colorado City.

According to ONCOR, 571 customers are currently without power.

Current estimated time to power restoration is 3:30 p.m.

