Large power outage reported in Colorado City

United says no one will be fired over passenger dragged off a plane and it's too early to say if ticket sales are being hurt.
Midland Police are on the scene of a deadly car-pedestrian accident in Midland. The accident happened near Interstate 20 and Lamesa Rd.
Waste Control Specialists has requested that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission temporarily suspend its review of WCS' license application.
The Ector County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a child was bitten by a pit bull. We're told the incident took place in the 11600 block of W. Westmark St. around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Midland is going out of this world with an operating space radar in the Basin. It's a new addition to the City of Midland's space industry. They call it The Midland Space Radar.
