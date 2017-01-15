Severe weather possible today across the Permian Basin

The Texas Senate has endorsed allowing paramedics and other first-responders, including volunteer firefighters, to carry concealed handguns in restricted areas.
The Texas Senate has endorsed allowing paramedics and other first-responders, including volunteer firefighters, to carry concealed handguns in restricted areas.
Tax season generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy.
Tax season generates about $300 billion in refunds, a significant boost to the U.S. economy.
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.
The search for Steve Stephens is over. According to Pennsylvania State Police Steve Stephens was found dead of self-inflicted gunshot wound in white Ford Fusion on Buffalo Road.
Interstate 20 westbound will be closed at JBS Parkway off ramp due to a crash on the westbound I-20 overpass at JBS. We're told there's no timeline yet for reopening. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
Interstate 20 westbound will be closed at JBS Parkway off ramp due to a crash on the westbound I-20 overpass at JBS. We're told there's no timeline yet for reopening. Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.
A morning crash on highway 158 has turned deadly. Very little details are available at this time.
A morning crash on highway 158 has turned deadly. Very little details are available at this time.