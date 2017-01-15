Severe weather possible today across the Permian Basin

Severe weather potential will be possible today across the Permian Basin.

As the Stormtracker 9 Weather Team reported on Friday, today’s severe weather impact is slight.

Slight means scattered severe storms will be possible along with strong winds over 70 miles per hour, very large hail, frequent lightning and the possibility of a tornado.

Everyone is encouraged to be weather ready across the area. One way you can be weather ready is by downloading the Stormtracker 9 Weather app to get the latest alerts at your location. Click here to download the free app for your iPhone or Android.

The Stormtracker 9 Weather team will be following the latest on the weather and we will keep you up to date on-air, online and on social.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.