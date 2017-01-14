MISD, TEA meet to discuss future plans

The Midland ISD superintendent, teaching and learning staff, board and the TEA deputy commissioner gathered Saturday to discuss the future in a meeting which lasted around eight hours.

"Today what we did was set student performance outcome goals and goal progress measures while we set goals for the next three years and the benchmarks by which we're going to judge to see if we're reaching those goals along the way," said MISD Board President Rick Davis.

Davis said he believes the meeting was very productive and they reached their mission, which hasn't changed despite the grades the TEA handed out recently.

"Those grades didn't really effect what our mission was," said Davis. "Our mission was, we know we have to improve, we know we have to do better and today was a part of doing that. Setting the goals that we want to reach in order to show that we're doing better, to make real progress on a number of measures and also set the goals for the next three years to see if we achieved them."

The groups will meet tomorrow, Davis said they will discuss more on exactly how they will reach the goals set today.

For those who may want a say in what those goals and methods may be, Davis assured there will be a chance to have your voice heard as all that will officially come out of this weekend is a draft.

"Then we're going to introduce this draft to the public, kind of a series of community meetings and present it online to gather their feedback and input," said Davis. "Before we finalize it, we want to hear from the community before we make any final decisions about anything."

Sundays meeting will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the MISD central office in room 101 and is open to the public.

