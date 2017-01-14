Trans-Pecos pipeline protesters arrested for trespassing

On Saturday night, Robert Wilson of Odessa, died in an accident while attempting to cross the Dixie street to get to a 7-Eleven. Wilson, 47, lived a life dedicated to his family.
Tax Day is Tuesday, which means thousands of people around the country are rushing to get those last-second taxes filed. If you're one of those people, don't worry, you still have time, but here are some helpful tips we picked up from professionals.
The search for a new superintendent at the Midland Independent School District could soon come to an end. The search is narrowed down to six candidates.
The National Weather Service in Midland has released their damage report following an outbreak of severe weather at the end of March. The event occurred on March 28, 2017.
A Black Hawk helicopter is down in southern Maryland, one person was injured.
