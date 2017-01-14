Trans-Pecos pipeline protesters arrested for trespassing

Two Trans-Pecos Pipeline protesters were arrested Saturday morning at a construction site south of Marfa.

Authorities arrested Loretta Glover, 36. She's charged with felony interference with public gas supply and misdemeanor trespassing.

Ronald Scisert, 36, is charged with trespassing.

A female minor was also arrested for criminal trespassing and has since been released.

Protesters argue that the pipeline will damage drinking water and say it runs through Native land.

