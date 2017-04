ODESSA- The UTPB Men's Basketball team got a close 73-72 win over Angelo State on Saturday afternoon. The Falcons move to 4-3 in Lone Star Conference play.

The UTPB Women were also in action against Angelo state at home. The Lady Falcons fall 96-83. UTPB falls to 2-6 in Lone Star Conference play.

