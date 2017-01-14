Red Cross volunteers and Odessa Fire and Rescue install 203 fire alarms

The Permian Basin Serving the Red Cross and the Odessa Fire and Rescue spent their day installing smoke detectors in Odessa homes all completely free.

This is all part of a nationwide campaign by the Red Cross to reduce fire fatalities and injuries as well as honor MLK Day of Service.

"Our goal as a nation is to have injury and death reduced by 25% by 2020," said Permian Basin Serving the Red Cross Executive Director Tracy Austin. "So far, we have saved 116 lives in the nation that we can attribute to our smoke alarms being installed in their homes."

About 30 Red Cross volunteers along with the Odessa Fire and Rescue walked to neighborhoods in Odessa that had a high number of home fire incidents according to the City of Odessa. There were 203 out of 270 smoke alarms that were installed Saturday.

"There's a lot of people that can't get up on a ladder anymore," said volunteer Heather Dorris. "Single moms, the elderly. Just seeing the effect on people, the worry washes away out of their eyes. That's what Red Cross is all about."

An installation that takes less than three minutes, saves what can be a total loss of a home or a life.

"Closure and recovery, and I feel that's what we did for them," said Dorris. "Closure and the fact they're no longer stressed, but now they can recover and think about other things."

If you are interested in getting a smoke detector installed, you can contact The Permian Basin Serving the Red Cross at (432) 563-2267.

