MISD to conduct thorough search for new MHS football coach

MIDLAND- The retirement of Midland High Head Football Coach Craig Yenzer has left the team with a big hole to fill,but when can we expect a new coach to be announced?

Midland Independent School Athletic Director Randy Rowe says they will take there time to find the right candidate.

"We want to honor Craig right now and honor what he has done and be true to his time frame and having said that I always use a John Wooden quote 'be quick, but not in a hurry'," Rowe said. "What that means is to move quickly because of the importance of the leadership and impact of that position but to make sure we're thorough."

According to Yenzer, there are a few coaches on his staff that are interested.

"I'm backing out, I have my opinions," Yenzer said. "I know Tim Anuszkiewicz, one of my assistants is interested and obviously I'll back him fully."

this will be a very attractive job complete with a talented roster and players with playoff experience.

