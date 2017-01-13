Yenzer leaves a lasting legacy at Midland High

MIDLAND - After a 38 year career, 103 wins at Midland High, and legacy as big as the Tall City itself, Bulldogs Head coach Craig Yenzer is calling it a career.

His retirement announcement isn't even a day old, but the coach is at peace with his decision.

"I'm excited for my family and in particular my wife, through the years she's had to make lots of sacrifices and I appreciate her and love here so much," Yenzer said. "It's time for me to kind of back away a little bit and us to have time together."

Yenzer may have coached his final game but his lessons for his players will never be forgotten.

"Blessed that I got to be a part of what he did and what he built at Midland High for the past 4 years and I'm so thankful to call him my coach," Bulldogs Senior Defensive End Dillon Springer said.

Yenzer spent 15 years at the helm of the Bulldog football team and served as athletic coordinator as well.

He led the team to a state title game appearance in his first season and took MHS to the playoffs 10 times overall. It's a legacy that will stand the test of time.

"Can't have a repair man over or go to some store or anything out in the community without hearing praises for Craig because he's had a lasting impact," MISD Athletic Director Randy Rowe said. "So I think to answer your question, the impact will be lasting because of not only winning football games but more importantly impacting young men."

Yenzer plans to stay in Midland and will move on to his next great adventure in life, but one things for sure, coaching will always have a special place in his heart.

"I'll miss the relationships with coaches and players and that's really what makes this thing special," Yenzer said. "Special thing to coach all these years but we're real excited about the future."

Yenzer has left his mark on Midland High and the next Bulldog coach will have big shoes to fill.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.