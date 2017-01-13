Personnel records show former MPD sergeant was caught intoxicate - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Personnel records show former MPD sergeant was caught intoxicated behind the wheel

Former Sgt. Guadalupe Bretado (Source: Midland Police Department) Former Sgt. Guadalupe Bretado (Source: Midland Police Department)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Personnel records for a former Midland Police Department (MPD) sergeant are out following his resignation.

The records show Guadalupe Bretado, 34, was caught behind the wheel while intoxicated. Our investigation started after he was recently accused of attacking his girlfriend and interfering with her attempt to call 911.

The personnel records include past disciplinary actions and internal investigations. It turns out the alleged assault wasn't his first time in trouble.

The records said in 2012 Bretado was found by two MPD officers while he was intoxicated in the driver's seat of his personal car. Bretado was not arrested or charged. The report said Bretado was drinking at a bar after 2 a.m at a location about seven miles away.

Although MPD Chief Price Robinson declined an on camera interview, he did answer our questions through email. Robinson said Bretado was not arrested because no one actually saw him driving the car. Bretado was not given a breathalyzer test but Robinson said officers used their experience to determine that Bretado was intoxicated.

The officers did take Bretado home after they found him.

Bretado ended up being suspended for three days without pay. Robinson tells us that he and Bretado's chain of command deemed the suspension appropriate and said three days without pay are serious financial consequences for an officer.

Robinson said if police were to find a community member intoxicated behind the wheel without proof of them actually driving, they would get the same treatment. Robinson said officers use their best judgment in each case and in similar situations, officers usually allow the intoxicated person to make a phone call to someone who can pick them up.

Robinson said officers are human and make mistakes and the department determines appropriate consequences. He adds the department will continue to hold officers to the high standard of professionalism the public expects of them.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas gets first hot car death this year

    Texas gets first hot car death this year

    One toddler in Burleson, Texas died this past Friday after being left in a hot car. He's the first Texas child to die this year from vehicular heat stroke. Regardless where it is, it's a nightmare for any parent and unfortunately, the problem isn't getting better.

    One toddler in Burleson, Texas died this past Friday after being left in a hot car. He's the first Texas child to die this year from vehicular heat stroke. Regardless where it is, it's a nightmare for any parent and unfortunately, the problem isn't getting better.

  • Family identifies victim of Saturday's fatal pedestrian accident

    Family identifies victim of Saturday's fatal pedestrian accident

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    The Odessa Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident in the area of 4th Street and Dixie Boulevard Saturday evening.

    The Odessa Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident in the area of 4th Street and Dixie Boulevard Saturday evening.

  • Landspout reported in Alpine

    Landspout reported in Alpine

    Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook)Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook)

    Easter Sunday's severe weather has led to reports of landspouts in Alpine.  A landspout is actually pretty different from a tornado. 

    Easter Sunday's severe weather has led to reports of landspouts in Alpine.  A landspout is actually pretty different from a tornado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly