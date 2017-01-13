3 arrested, 4 others sought in connection with burglary, shootin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

3 arrested, 4 others sought in connection with burglary, shooting in Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Timiko Phillips (Source: Midland County Detention Center) Timiko Phillips (Source: Midland County Detention Center)
John McClelland (Source: Midland County Detention Center) John McClelland (Source: Midland County Detention Center)
Cedric Williams (Source: Midland County Detention Center) Cedric Williams (Source: Midland County Detention Center)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Three people are behind bars following a burglary and shooting in midland on Thursday morning.

Cedric Williams, 43, John McClelland, 25, and Timiko Phillips, 33, were arrested for burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony.

Midland police were called out to the 1400 block of South Terrell St. in reference to a shots fired call just after 3 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old female victim with a minor gunshot wound.

The victim stated to police that two men and one woman kicked in a side door of a residence and demanded that the victim give them her money and belongings before shooting her as fled to a room to hide.

Warrants have been issued for two other people: Erica Gray, 31 and Tomi McPherson, 19.

Two other individuals have yet to be identified, but authorities believe one of those two is a child believed to be 11 or 12 years old.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Midland Police Department at (432) 685-7108 or Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS.

