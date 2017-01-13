Police: 2 Texas girls die after jumping from parking garage - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Police: 2 Texas girls die after jumping from parking garage

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) - Police say two southeast Texas girls have died after jumping from the top of a seven level hospital parking garage.           

Victoria police spokeswoman Lt. Eline Moya says the girls - ages 12 and 14 - jumped from the garage Thursday afternoon.        

The 14-year-old girl died at the scene. The other girl was taken to the nearby hospital, where she died Thursday evening.          

Moya says witnesses told investigators they saw the girls jump and that "it appears unfortunately that it was a suicide."           

Police are investigating what prompted the girls - who aren't related - to jump.           

In September 2015, an 18-year-old's death was connected to the garage. Moya didn't immediately know if his death was accidental or also a suicide.           

Victoria is located about 120 miles southwest of Houston.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas gets first hot car death this year

    Texas gets first hot car death this year

    One toddler in Burleson, Texas died this past Friday after being left in a hot car. He's the first Texas child to die this year from vehicular heat stroke. Regardless where it is, it's a nightmare for any parent and unfortunately, the problem isn't getting better.

    One toddler in Burleson, Texas died this past Friday after being left in a hot car. He's the first Texas child to die this year from vehicular heat stroke. Regardless where it is, it's a nightmare for any parent and unfortunately, the problem isn't getting better.

  • Family identifies victim of Saturday's fatal pedestrian accident

    Family identifies victim of Saturday's fatal pedestrian accident

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    The Odessa Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident in the area of 4th Street and Dixie Boulevard Saturday evening.

    The Odessa Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident in the area of 4th Street and Dixie Boulevard Saturday evening.

  • Landspout reported in Alpine

    Landspout reported in Alpine

    Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook)Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook)

    Easter Sunday's severe weather has led to reports of landspouts in Alpine.  A landspout is actually pretty different from a tornado. 

    Easter Sunday's severe weather has led to reports of landspouts in Alpine.  A landspout is actually pretty different from a tornado. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly