61 pounds of crystal meth seized at Presidio Port of Entry

Image of seized narcotics (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Image of seized narcotics (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized a total of 61 pounds of crystal methamphetamine on Wednesday and Thursday.

The street value of the drugs is nearly $2 million.

According to U.S. Border Protection, the first interception occurred at 9 a.m. Wednesday when a 24-year-old male Mexican citizen made entry through the Presidio port driving a 1999 Nissan Tsuru.

The vehicle inspection resulted in the discovery of 34 packages weighing 40 pounds and containing a white crystalline substance that later tested positive for properties of methamphetamine.

The largest methamphetamine seizure at the Presidio Port prior to this was in 2004 and stood at 38 pounds.

The second encounter took place at 8 a.m. Thursday.

We’re told CBP officers directed a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 26-year-old Mexican male driver to the secondary area for an intensive inspection.

A total of 19 packages with 21 pounds of crystal meth were removed from the vehicle’s dash board area.

Both drivers were arrested and turned over to HIS ICE agents. They are facing federal smuggling charges.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.