United Blood Services: "Critical" need for blood

United Blood Services is reporting that there is a "critical" need for blood across the country.

All types are needed but type O-negative blood is needed the most.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger. Donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Donors are encouraged to make appointments online at http://www.unitedbloodservices.org or by calling (432) 561-5539.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.