Presidio ranch shooting result of friendly fire among hunting party

Investigation in the Presidio ranch shooting from last weekend has led to the conclusion that the shooting was the result of friendly fire.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Joel Nuñez, Jr. said there is no evidence that suggests “Cross-border activity.”

The only bullet castings found belonged to the individuals hunting in the ranch.

About 30 agents with U.S. Border Protection conducted a thorough search of the ranch perimeter concluding there was no sign of pedestrian traffic to or from the ranch the night of the shooting.

Nuñez added witness statements and evidence from the scene led to the conclusion the shooting was in fact the result of friendly fire between the hunting party with other contributing factors.

Ballistic evidence has been submitted to the Department of public Safety Crime Lab in El Paso to match projectiles recovered from the wall of the ranch house with the weapons used by one of the hunters.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.