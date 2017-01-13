Midland High Football Coach Craig Yenzer announces retirement - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Midland High Football Coach Craig Yenzer announces retirement

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Craig Yenzer (Source: Midland High School Football Website) Craig Yenzer (Source: Midland High School Football Website)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

A search is now underway for a new Midland High School football coach after Craig Yenzer announced his retirement today.

Coach Yenzer has been at the helm of the Midland High School Bulldog Football team for 15 years.

We're told Yenzer will remain in place as the athletic coordinator for the remainder of his contract, which will expire in June.

"I would like to thank the MISD Board of Trustees and district administration for the support and opportunity they have given me and my family. Midland is and always will be dear to us and the friendships with staff and community members will be cherished for a lifetime," Yenzer said in a press release.

"Anytime a head football coach retires it is a great loss to the district, but more than his position, we are losing a great man who has shown integrity, dedication and commitment to the students of Midland High School. We wish him all the best in retirement and understand the challenge ahead of us to fill his big shoes, " said Randy Rowe, Midland ISD Executive Director of Athletics.

