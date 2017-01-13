Baylor officials deny defaming ex-coach Briles amid scandal

WACO, Texas (AP) - Baylor University officials have responded to a defamation lawsuit filed by ex-football coach Art Briles, saying they were truthful in comments criticizing Briles' handling of sexual assault allegations against players.

Three Baylor regents and an administrator said in a court filing last week in Llano County that Briles is a public figure and bears the responsibility of proving any falsehood.

The four men, including Chief Operating Officer Reagan Ramsower and regent Chairman Ronald Murff, are requesting a jury trial.

Briles filed suit last month. It accuses the men of falsely stating he knew of reported assaults and alleged gang rapes by players and didn't report them.

He contends Baylor officials conspired to damage his reputation and keep him from getting another coaching job.

