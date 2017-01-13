George Lopez, D.L. Hughley coming to Midland - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

George Lopez, D.L. Hughley coming to Midland

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Event poster (Source: Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center website) Event poster (Source: Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center website)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

Comedy fans, get ready to laugh at the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center.

George Lopez and D.L. Hughley will be together live on Fri., Apr. 21, 2017 and Sat., Apr. 22, 2017.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $45 to $65 and the show is for mature audiences over 18 years old.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and show time is 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

