1 killed, 1 injured in Gaines Co. crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
GAINES COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a deadly crash on Highway 83 and County Road 103.

Authorities reported Rafael Lopez, 51, of Lake Arthur, NM, died at the scene.

Lopez was driving a 2004 KIA Optima, traveling northbound on CR 103 when he failed to make a stop at a stop sign and stuck a 2014 Peterbilt Hot Oiler truck.

Israel Granada, 41, of Denver City, TX, was identified as the driver of the truck.

Granada was transported to Yoakum County Hospital in Denver City, TX with non-incapacitating injuries. 

