Stormtracker9 Alert Days issued for this weekend

By Derrick Jackson, Stormtracker 9 Meteorologist
By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Risk of severe weather on Saturday. (Source: KWES) Risk of severe weather on Saturday. (Source: KWES)
Risk of severe weather on Sunday. (Source: KWES) Risk of severe weather on Sunday. (Source: KWES)
Weather forecast for this weekend. (Source: KWES) Weather forecast for this weekend. (Source: KWES)
The Stormtracker 9 Weather Team has issued a Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day for this weekend.

On Saturday, we will see a marginal risk of severe weather with the main threats being large hail, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

Currently, the storms will carry over into the overnight hours, however, that may change.

On Sunday, we will see a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across most of the Basin, including the Midland and Odessa area. Main threats will be very large hail, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

Be sure to download the Stormtracker 9 Weather app to get the latest alerts on weather at your location. Click here to download the free app.

The Stormtracker 9 Weather team will be following the latest on the weather and we will keep you up to date on-air, online and on social.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

