Stormtracker9 Alert Days issued for this weekend

The Stormtracker 9 Weather Team has issued a Stormtracker 9 Weather Alert Day for this weekend.

On Saturday, we will see a marginal risk of severe weather with the main threats being large hail, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

Currently, the storms will carry over into the overnight hours, however, that may change.

On Sunday, we will see a slight risk of severe thunderstorms across most of the Basin, including the Midland and Odessa area. Main threats will be very large hail, frequent lightning and strong wind gusts.

