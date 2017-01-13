Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic problems on I-20 in Ector - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

BREAKING

Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic problems on I-20 in Ector Co.

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

UPDATE: Texas Department of Transportation officials said eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Ector County have been reopened.

----------------

Traffic is being diverted following an 18-wheeler rollover accident in Ector County.

According to scanner traffic, the accident is in the median near the intersection of Moss Avenue and Interstate 20.

Scanner traffic is reporting the 18-wheeler is leaking diesel fuel.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on any injuries.

A crew is on the way to the scene. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Landspout reported in Alpine

    Landspout reported in Alpine

    Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook)Photo of a landspout over Alpine. (Source: Shari LaPlante/Facebook)

    Easter Sunday's severe weather has led to reports of landspouts in Alpine.  A landspout is actually pretty different from a tornado. 

    Easter Sunday's severe weather has led to reports of landspouts in Alpine.  A landspout is actually pretty different from a tornado. 

  • Odessa police investigating pedestrian accident

    Odessa police investigating pedestrian accident

    (Source: KWES).(Source: KWES).

    The Odessa Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident in the area of 4th Street and Dixie Boulevard Saturday evening.

    The Odessa Police responded to a car-pedestrian accident in the area of 4th Street and Dixie Boulevard Saturday evening.

  • The Abyss visits Odessa through OSW

    The Abyss visits Odessa through OSW

    Source: (KWES)Source: (KWES)

    A wrestling mainstay was in Odessa Saturday night, making his return to west Texas for the first time since the early 2000s.  His appearance brought fans out of the woodwork's to see him, and others, wrestle in this months Old School Wrestling. 

    A wrestling mainstay was in Odessa Saturday night, making his return to west Texas for the first time since the early 2000s.  His appearance brought fans out of the woodwork's to see him, and others, wrestle in this months Old School Wrestling. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly