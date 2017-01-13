Overturned 18-wheeler causing traffic problems on I-20 in Ector Co.

UPDATE: Texas Department of Transportation officials said eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Ector County have been reopened.

----------------

Traffic is being diverted following an 18-wheeler rollover accident in Ector County.

According to scanner traffic, the accident is in the median near the intersection of Moss Avenue and Interstate 20.

Scanner traffic is reporting the 18-wheeler is leaking diesel fuel.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

No word yet on any injuries.

A crew is on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.