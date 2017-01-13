Man in custody in connection with 2 Midland BB&T bank robberies

One man is behind bars in connection with two separate BB&T bank robberies in Midland.

Justin Slatton, 54, is on hold pending federal robbery charges in connection with the robberies that occurred on Dec. 30, located in the 1100 block of Andrews Highway and on Jan. 6 in the 4700 block of North Midland Drive.

We're told in both robberies, witnesses reported that a man walked up to the counter and demanded money. He then fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Midland Police said a tip received through Midland Crime Stoppers led police to the 3000 block of W. Ohio Ave. on Monday, where a maroon Nissan Titan was believed to be involved in the cases was found.

Slatton was later found near a home and was arrested for two outstanding warrants, possession of a controlled substance and failure to ID.

Slatton is currently behind bars at the Midland County Jail

