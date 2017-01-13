Veteran's service dog still missing

Bobby Newton, a veteran, reported his service dog, Axel, was taken Thursday around 8 p.m. from the Homewood Suites in Odessa.

"Axel saved Bobby's life by being more than just his best friend," said Newton's friend Josh Duran. "He is a member of his family and just as much of a decorated veteran as Bobby."

Axel is a German Shepherd who served one tour in Iraq before coming back to the states to serve disabled veterans.

