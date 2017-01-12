Panthers ready for district opener

ODESSA- The Permian Boys are set to kick of the 2-6A district season on Friday.

Despite losing Brother miller and Kobe Robinson to injuries, the team has exceled and is playing at a very high level going into district.

Coach Tim Thomas is looking forward to seeing where his team stands in district play.

"This time of year, the teams that really have a chance to excell, move forward," Thomas said. "They're able to turn it up another gear and so I'm excited to see where we are and get in some good district competition."

"I feel very great about my team," Panthers Senior Anthony Thomas said. "I think we've improved pretty much throughout this whole regular season and I think we're gonna do pretty good during district."

The Panthers will play Frenship at home on Friday night.

Copyright 2017. KWES. All rights reserved.