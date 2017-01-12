Bronchos excited for district start

ODESSA- The Odessa High Boys Basketball team is heading into their first district season under first year head coach Nate Bridges.

The team feels confident with a solid returning cast and with a strong group of newcomers.

"It's been a good season in getting to where we are, I feel like the guys are all locked in and where they need to be," Bridges said. "We had a really good set of practices this week so we're excited to go over there and play."

"We're excited for tomorrow for our first district game and we're gonna come out with a lot of energy and a lot of fire to try to get this first win," Bronchos guard Isaac Hernandez said.

The Bronchos will face Lee in their district opener on Friday night.

