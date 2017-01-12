Restaurant Report: No low performers, 3 top performers

The week after Christmas proved to be an easy one for health inspectors in the Permian Basin.



There were no restaurants on our low performer list for the week of December 26th through December 30th. However, there were a few top performers in each city.



Here’s a look at the top performers in Odessa:



- Pizza Hut (2131 E. 8th St.)

- Curbside Bistro (1005 N. Grant Ave.)



And here’s a look at the top performer in Midland:



- Which Wich (3415 N. Loop 250), health inspector noted the restaurant was nice and clean



