Midland family prepares to attend presidential inauguration

A Midland woman has been attending Republican presidential inaugurations for the past 50 years.

"I've been doing this with my mother for all of my life, literally," said Rhonda Lacy.

Juandelle Lacy-Roberts says she has gone to every inauguration since Nixon.

This year, mother and daughter will attend their third one together. After months of campaigning, they say they are ready.



"You've spent months doing everything that goes with a political race, and then, this is the climax of it. You go and see it completed. You are there. That's history," said Juandelle.



"As you walk the many miles trying to get to the inauguration or you are going to the parade, you know you are walking alongside people from all over the United States, so you get to meet a lot of people," said Rhonda.

Juandelle anticipates this year will be unlike any inauguration she has ever attended.

"We are going to be more alert. I think the danger of violence will be increased. I feel like we are going to have a lot of protesters. It'll be dangerous," said Juandelle.

While our cameras were rolling, Juandelle received the tickets needed for the big ceremony.



"It's exciting when he takes the oath of office and declares that he will support and defend the United States of America. It's exciting," said Juandelle.

The mother and daughter will leave on Monday to attend some republican committee meetings before the inauguration on January 20.

