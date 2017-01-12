MPD, security companies working to end bank robbery rash

In recent months, there have been plenty of people bold enough to walk into an area bank and pull off a robbery.

In fact, in Midland alone, there have been four bank robberies since September, and two in the past few weeks.

One of them, the Wells Fargo off of North Midland Drive, back on Sept. 30.

The suspect, who police are still searching for, is in her 20s, and was possibly wearing a blonde wig.



The two recent ones, have one suspect who police find sooner rather than later.



"Some people have called in crime stoppers and gave us some fantastic information,” said MPD Sgt. Jimmy Young. “I know the detectives on the case are hoping to wrap that up pretty soon."

Young, who has been with the department for 14 years, said there's been an obvious spike in bank robberies.

Young said the department is working on focused training for banks if they find themselves in a robbery.

"People go to work just try to provide for the families,” said Young. “I don't think people should be threatened with their lives for going to work. But it's all about us working together. Midland Police Department's been giving some bank training, like what to do in case there's a hold up, what kind of information we're going to ask of you."

For some banks, training from local police just isn't enough. And they're turning to private security companies for help.

But police are worried that some banks will wait until it's too late to look for help.

"Security services are something that a business will look at and not think about until after they've had an incident,” said President of Citadel Investigations & Security Robert Ralls. “Sort of like shutting the barn door after the horses have run out."

Ralls said his company makes sure to stay up to date on the latest training for bank robbery situations.

Which comes in handy when the times are tough and there are a lot of desperate people trying to get their hands on easy money.

"It seems that times are a little bit more desperate for a lot of people, the last few years especially,” said Ralls. “And of course with the population growth, you know that's just a factor that you have to deal with. With more people, you will tend to have more crimes and more people that don't want to work hard for what they want. There's a lot of hard working people out there and there's a few people that just want to take advantage."

Young echoed Ralls, saying he thinks people are just getting desperate, but promises the police are doing everything they can, to bring them to justice.

