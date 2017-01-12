Reed's Super Bowl in Midland keeping the classic bowling alley feel alive

Reed’s Super Bowl, formally known as Cactus Lanes has been a staple in the Midland community for many years.

This bowling alley has been around since the fifties and while the owners, Kevin and Zoe Reed are making some much needed improvements, they want to make sure the classic bowling feel stays with this bowling alley.

“We’re not a production as the new generation bowling is. We’re absolutely a bowling alley, bowling center,” Reed said.

Reed’s Super bowl is family owned and family operated. A dream Kevin Reed has had since he was a kid.

Forrest “Trees” Riggs has been bowling at this bowling alley since 1973.

“I have been bowling here since about 1973. I came to Midland in ’69 but I didn’t bowl here for two or three years,” Riggs said. “My first wife passed away and I started bowling and I have been bowling I guess nearly every year since that time.”

Riggs has been through many different owners but he is pleased with the current improvements to Reed’s Super Bowl and wants everyone in the Midland area to know they are open once again.

“The feeling is real good in the bowling here," he said. "And I wish there was more people that would know that they are back open again.”

Reed’s Super Bowl is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 10:00 p.m. And on Friday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday from 12 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday’s are families from 12 to 9 p.m.

Youth league and Trio league have also started and you can still sign up for either league.

