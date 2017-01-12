Police looking for New Method Cleaners aggravated robbery suspect

Midland Crime Stoppers and the Midland Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.

On Jan. 9, the suspect walked into New Method Cleaners at 2810 North Big Spring Street and demanded money from an employee.

The suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He is described as a black male in his early 30s about 6’ tall. He was last seen wearing a white and blue bandana across his face, a jean jacket and jeans.

Authorities believe this is the same suspect that robbed New Method Cleaners approximately three weeks ago.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP.

A $1,000 cash reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

