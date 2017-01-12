Odessa police searching for wanted murder suspects

The Odessa Police Department is looking for five of the most wanted murder suspects.

All of the suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous. Police advises you to be cautious if you encounter any of them.

At the top of the list are Ruben James Hernandez, 36, and Noe Garcia Galan, 37, both wanted for capital murder.

Adolfo Renteria, 22, Isai Hurtado Salvatierra, 25, and Canaan Dishon Bars, 25, are wanted for 1st Degree murder.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

