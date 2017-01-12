Suspect identified in Christmas day hit and run crash - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Suspect identified in Christmas day hit and run crash

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Daniel Orona (Source: Odessa Police Department) Daniel Orona (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Odessa Police identified Daniel Orona, 43, as the suspect of a hit and run that occurred Dec. 25 in the 1400 block of South Crane Ave.

Authorities have obtained a warrant for leaving the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact investigator L. Waychoff at (432) 335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

