Suspect identified in Christmas day hit and run crash

Odessa Police identified Daniel Orona, 43, as the suspect of a hit and run that occurred Dec. 25 in the 1400 block of South Crane Ave.

Authorities have obtained a warrant for leaving the scene of the accident.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact investigator L. Waychoff at (432) 335-5759 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

